LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 1,012.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of FXY opened at $82.46 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $92.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

