LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $193,236.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $193,236.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 119,819,414 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

