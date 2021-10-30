M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 366,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.14. M/I Homes has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M/I Homes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

