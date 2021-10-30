Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MACE remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Friday. 138,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

