Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 429,706 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 944.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,846,706 shares of company stock worth $1,257,968,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.