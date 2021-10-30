Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 106,259 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,259 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.