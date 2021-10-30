Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,631 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

ADI opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

