Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Black Knight worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

