Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

