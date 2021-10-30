Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

