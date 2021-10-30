Maecenas Price Up 2% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $332,374.69 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

