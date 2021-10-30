Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
About Magellan Gold
