Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

