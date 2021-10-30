Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.