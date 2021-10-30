Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,262. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

