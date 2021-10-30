MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after buying an additional 193,240 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

