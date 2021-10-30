Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $104.62 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Maker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,463.33 or 0.04000786 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $104.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

