Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 9,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

