Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.30%.

MPX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

