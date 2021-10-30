Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

