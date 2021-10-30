Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 24.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 450,909 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 96.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $19,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $907,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.82 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.