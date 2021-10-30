Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

