Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.