Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 82.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Y opened at $651.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $650.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $541.71 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.