Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $395.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.01 and a 200-day moving average of $362.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

