Master Contract Token Trading 5,145.7% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $157,077.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5,145.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,376.82 or 0.07027436 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00085172 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

