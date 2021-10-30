Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.25. Materialise shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2,274 shares.

The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 82.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $4,837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Materialise by 190.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 167,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

