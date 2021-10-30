MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

MXL stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

