McDonald’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

