McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $298.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.07. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.