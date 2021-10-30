McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 192,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

