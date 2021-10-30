McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 192,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

