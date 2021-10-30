MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 89.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $112,132.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -125.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

