Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Thursday.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.