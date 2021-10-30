Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MED opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.04. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

