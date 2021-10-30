Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

MCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MCG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 102,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

