Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.44). Approximately 78,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of £14.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.