Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

