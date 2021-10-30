Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 22,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 274,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.95.

The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

