Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.