Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

MRK stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

