Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 82.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 366,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,883. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.