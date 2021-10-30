MetaHash One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,044,436,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,874,624,102 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

