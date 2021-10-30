Metaverse ETP Market Cap Hits $26.00 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $2.75 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.45 or 0.06977788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00085669 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10,192.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,207,697 coins and its circulating supply is 79,207,599 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

