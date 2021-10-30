Methanex’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$67.00 price objective on the stock.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

MX opened at C$55.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.79. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4384471 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last 90 days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

