Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

OUKPY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

