MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

