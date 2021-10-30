M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of IPG Photonics worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 207,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,804,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.18. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

