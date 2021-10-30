M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

CCOI opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.34 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

