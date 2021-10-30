M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 196,379 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The AES worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.