M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 233.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.88. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

